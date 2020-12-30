Heavy rain concern Wednesday Night / Thursday Morning

A powerful storm system is dragging a cold front south across the state of Texas Wednesday, bringing a chance for rain and thunderstorms before we close out 2020. Early Wednesday brings areas of drizzle and some light showers, but the potential for thunderstorms is only going up from here. A mild and muggy morning will turn to a day where the radar will need to be watched for an isolated strong storm ahead of the front’s arrival later this afternoon. While not very likely, strong wind will be a possibility with any storm that forms ahead of the front. Then, with some colder air, the rain chance continues through the evening and overnight while this slow moving low pressure system moves through the area into New Years Eve.

This is where the heavy rain and flooding potential continues. More rain and thunderstorms are expected overnight into early Thursday, with the system beginning to exit by or before the early afternoon. Over the course of that time period, widespread amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with localized totals of 5 inches or more not off the table before we turn over to 2021. We will clear things out before sunrise on Friday, leaving us with drier, colder air and temperatures in the 30s come Friday morning. Keep your PinPoint Weather App handy today and tomorrow!

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with rain and storms expected to increase late afternoon & evening. Isolated strong-severe storm & heavy rain possible. High: 75, falling to the 40s and 50s by early evening. Wind: SE becoming N 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph+.

Wednesday Night: Rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain at times. Low: 47. Wind: N 10-20 mph, 25 mph+.

New Year’s Eve: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms ending by afternoon. Heavy rain possible. High: 53. Wind: N 15-20, gusting to 25- 30 mph+.

Last Night of 2020: Clearing skies and colder. Low: 38. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

