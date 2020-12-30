Advertisement

ICU bed occupancy near 100% in Brazos County, active COVID cases still above 1,100

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 71 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,125 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 132 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

10,661 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

8 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,355 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 377 active probable cases and there have been 1,978 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 11,918. There have been 127,835 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 81 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 96 percent.

Currently, there are 48 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalities
Austin11390387614
Brazos1,12511,91810,661132
Burleson10780980814
Grimes1691,6251,56042
Houston5360699023
Lee20040468625
Leon10555260624
Madison679501,00416
Milam16683976711
Montgomery10,76921,16113,340257
Robertson14568570313
San Jacinto1327939319
Trinity142653149
Walker3305,3695,49584
Waller2301,8411,73922
Washington1811,1481,16759

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 632 staffed hospital beds with 120 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 46 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 107 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 5 new cases and 105 active cases on Dec. 27.

Currently, the university has reported 4,763 positive cases, 7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 27, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 287,189 active cases and 1,387,358 recoveries. There have been 1,518,499 total cases reported and 15,419,272 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 26,408 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 233,330 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 29 at 5:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

