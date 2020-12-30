ICU bed occupancy near 100% in Brazos County, active COVID cases still above 1,100

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 71 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,125 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 132 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

10,661 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

8 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,355 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 377 active probable cases and there have been 1,978 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 11,918. There have been 127,835 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 81 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 96 percent.

Currently, there are 48 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities Austin 113 903 876 14 Brazos 1,125 11,918 10,661 132 Burleson 107 809 808 14 Grimes 169 1,625 1,560 42 Houston 53 606 990 23 Lee 200 404 686 25 Leon 105 552 606 24 Madison 67 950 1,004 16 Milam 166 839 767 11 Montgomery 10,769 21,161 13,340 257 Robertson 145 685 703 13 San Jacinto 13 279 393 19 Trinity 14 265 314 9 Walker 330 5,369 5,495 84 Waller 230 1,841 1,739 22 Washington 181 1,148 1,167 59

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 632 staffed hospital beds with 120 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 46 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 107 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 5 new cases and 105 active cases on Dec. 27.

Currently, the university has reported 4,763 positive cases, 7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 27, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 287,189 active cases and 1,387,358 recoveries. There have been 1,518,499 total cases reported and 15,419,272 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 26,408 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 233,330 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 29 at 5:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

