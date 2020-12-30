Kats improve winning streak to 3

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- The Sam Houston State men’s basketball team scorched the nets in its final tune up before Southland Conference play begins. The Bearkats (6-5) shot a blistering 53.6 percent from the floor and 40.7 from behind the arc to roll to as 101-59 victory over Mary Hardin-Baylor (2-2) Tuesday night at Johnson Coliseum.

SHSU also forced 27 Crusader turnovers and turned that into 37 points to stretch its winning streak to three straight games. Junior Javion May led the Kats with a career-high 18 points on seven of eight shooting, while true freshman Jarren Cook was right behind with a new career-high of 16 points.

True freshman Bryce Monroe added 15 points, junior Zach Nutall chipped in 14 points and senior Demarkus Lampley scored 10 to give SHSU five players in double-digit scoring.

The Bearkats came roaring out of the gate in the first half to take a 57-29 lead at halftime. SHSU shot 55.3 percent from the field by hitting 21 of 38 field-goal attempts while limiting UMHB to 24 shots by forcing 17 turnovers. May was four of five from the field to lead the Kats in scoring in the opening period with 11 points, while Lampley and Monroe each scored 10.

SHSU got a boost from the bench to open the game off in the first half, with true freshman Jarren Cook and senior Cyrus Johnson each scoring 6 points each. The Bearkats open Southland Conference action Saturday when they travel to Thibodaux, Louisiana to face Nicholls (2-4) at 5 p.m.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on KSAM 101.7 FM with Rob Hipp calling the play-by-play.