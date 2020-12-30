New Year’s Resolution: Fostering your financial future in 2021

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While a healthy body is perhaps the most common New Year’s resolution, a healthy bank account is crucial, too.

Nick Kilmer is the assistant director of the Texas A&M Money Education Center. He joined Brazos Valley This Morning with the first six steps to take back control of your personal finances.

1. Identify your financial goals. Big or small, they are what will motivate you to budget. And make sure they are SMART (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Timely). 2. Find out where your money is going. We all have Latte Factors; recurring expenses that lay waste to our monthly Net Income oftentimes without us even knowing it due to the convenience of credit cards and autopay. 3. Interest rates are at historic lows, so consider refinancing high-interest rate debts that are eating up your monthly income. 4. Figure out which budgeting method works best for you. Mint.com, Personal Capital, and EveryDollar are just a few online budgeting platforms that can do a lot of the budgeting for you. But if you’re already in a tight spot financially, the Envelope Method (where you use designated envelopes to pay everything in cash) may be more effective. 5. If you have a significant other, and especially children, get everyone on board with the budgeting process. You’ll reach your financial goals a lot faster, and the whole family gets to celebrate when you do. 6. Add a “Fun” line item into your budget. For instance, if you’re married, give you and your spouse $50 per month to spend on whatever you like, no questions asked. Without a little personal freedom in your budget, you could quit on it long before you realize any of your goals.

After you have a handle on your family’s budget, investing your money wisely is the next step toward securing your future.

Nathan Harness is the T.D. Ameritrade Director of Financial Planning at Texas A&M University.

Hear his advice for beginning—or advancing—your investment portfolio:

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.