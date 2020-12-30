Advertisement

One arrested after shots fired inside Bryan home; no injuries

Police responded Tuesday night to the 2900 block of Indiana Avenue for a shots fired call.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say nobody was injured Tuesday night after someone fired a gun inside a home in the 2900 block of Indiana Avenue.

Police announced on Twitter that the shots were fired around 7:00 p.m. during a disturbance inside the house but nobody was injured.

One person has been arrested but a name was not immediately available.

Police said there’s no danger to the public at this time.

