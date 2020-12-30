One arrested after shots fired inside Bryan home; no injuries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say nobody was injured Tuesday night after someone fired a gun inside a home in the 2900 block of Indiana Avenue.

Police announced on Twitter that the shots were fired around 7:00 p.m. during a disturbance inside the house but nobody was injured.

One person has been arrested but a name was not immediately available.

Police said there’s no danger to the public at this time.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.