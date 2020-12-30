SHSU MBB game at SFA moved to Jan. 31

FRISCO — The Sam Houston State men’s basketball team’s road game against Stephen F. Austin scheduled for Jan. 30 in Nacogdoches has been moved back a day so it can be broadcast nationally on television, the Southland Conference office announced Wednesday.

The game will now be played on Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. and will air on ESPNU. The women’s game between the Bearkats and Ladyjacks will take place as originally scheduled on Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. in Nacogdoches.

The Southland Conference and ESPN entered into a new five-year agreement in 2020-21 that expanded digital broadcast opportunities, but also allowed for linear appearances such as this game on its traditional networks. The Southland first partnered with ESPN in 1988, and will again have its men’s basketball tournament championship game televised live nationally March 13 on ESPN2.

The Bearkats (6-5) open league play Saturday at 5 p.m. on the road at Nicholls. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.