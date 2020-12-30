Advertisement

Texas A&M football player arrested in Burleson County

Aggie Athletics confirmed head coach Jimbo Fisher was aware of the situation
Chris Morris was arrested in Burleson County on Dec. 22. A mug shot from the Burleson County...
Chris Morris was arrested in Burleson County on Dec. 22. A mug shot from the Burleson County Sheriff's Office was not available.(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M University football player was arrested in Burleson County last week on December 22, KBTX has learned.

The Texas A&M Athletic Department confirmed true freshman offensive lineman Chris Morris was arrested and that head coach Jimbo Fisher is aware of the situation. The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office said Morris was arrested for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and reckless driving charges. He posted a $6,500 bond and was released, according to the sheriff’s office.

A copy of a law enforcement document sent to KBTX shows Morris was in a Dodge Challenger and was stopped Tuesday morning on Highway 21 at CR 327 north of Giddings.

Aggie Athletics said Morris has not been at practice this week and will not travel with the team to Miami. The Aggies are playing North Carolina in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2.

There is no booking photo of Morris. The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office said the camera was down during the time he was being booked in.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County District Court resume jury trials
Brazos County Judge expecting to rescind orders after increase in hospitalizations
Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Bryan Walmart closing for deep cleaning
Fatal Crash
Somerville man killed in Sunday evening motorcycle accident
2020 is expected to end with a storm system crossing Texas
Messy weather maker closes out 2020 in Texas
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
50 hospitalized in Brazos County, highest number reported since pandemic started

Latest News

Widespread showers and a few storms move in ahead of 2021.
Midweek storm system brings a messy end to 2020
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 12/29
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 12/29
Burleson County bar faces uncertain future as they close again due to COVID restrictions
Burleson County bar faces uncertain future as they close again due to COVID restrictions
Local hospitals respond to elective surgery cancelations
Local hospitals respond to elective surgery cancelations
"We are very concerned" say health officials as Brazos Valley numbers continue to rise
"We are very concerned" say health officials as Brazos Valley numbers continue to rise