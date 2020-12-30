Texas A&M football player arrested in Burleson County

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M University football player was arrested in Burleson County last week on December 22, KBTX has learned.

The Texas A&M Athletic Department confirmed true freshman offensive lineman Chris Morris was arrested and that head coach Jimbo Fisher is aware of the situation. The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office said Morris was arrested for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and reckless driving charges. He posted a $6,500 bond and was released, according to the sheriff’s office.

A copy of a law enforcement document sent to KBTX shows Morris was in a Dodge Challenger and was stopped Tuesday morning on Highway 21 at CR 327 north of Giddings.

Aggie Athletics said Morris has not been at practice this week and will not travel with the team to Miami. The Aggies are playing North Carolina in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2.

There is no booking photo of Morris. The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office said the camera was down during the time he was being booked in.

