Advertisement

Tornado damages mobile homes in Central Texas city

The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management said that what was at first were considered...
The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management said that what was at first were considered microburst winds that caused damage to several mobile homes, have now been determined to be a tornado.(Courtesy photo)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management said that what was at first considered a microburst that damaged several mobile homes, has now been determined to be a tornado.

Officials said the tornado struck at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday.

The affected area is approximately 100 yards wide and 600 yards long, officials said.

Officials say at least 13 mobile homes were damaged by a tornado early Wednesday morning in...
Officials say at least 13 mobile homes were damaged by a tornado early Wednesday morning in Corsicana.(Courtesy Photo)

The tornado damaged 13 mobile homes and blew the roofs off several.

Several trees in the area were also snapped.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, no injuries had been reported.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Morris was arrested in Burleson County on Dec. 22. A mug shot from the Burleson County...
Texas A&M football player arrested in Burleson County
“We are very concerned” say health officials as Brazos Valley numbers continue to rise
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
2020 is expected to end with a storm system crossing Texas
Messy weather maker closes out 2020 in Texas
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
50 hospitalized in Brazos County, highest number reported since pandemic started

Latest News

How will the IRS know where to send my payment? What if I changed bank accounts? These and...
FAQs for the new round of stimulus checks
The Curative Software Team will be getting in contact with all patients that have appointments...
Free COVID testing ending early due to weather concerns
Rounds of heavy rain and an isolated strong storm will be possible before clearer, colder...
Eyeing heavy rain and strong storm potential ahead of 2021
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until Thursday afternoon for a majority of the Brazos Valley.
Flash Flood Watch issued for majority of the Brazos Valley