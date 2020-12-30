Tornado damages mobile homes in Central Texas city
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management said that what was at first considered a microburst that damaged several mobile homes, has now been determined to be a tornado.
Officials said the tornado struck at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday.
The affected area is approximately 100 yards wide and 600 yards long, officials said.
The tornado damaged 13 mobile homes and blew the roofs off several.
Several trees in the area were also snapped.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, no injuries had been reported.
