Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute

FILE - In this April 30, 2017 file photo, "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th...
FILE - In this April 30, 2017 file photo, "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The final new “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will air next week, with highlights that promise to be memorable.

The first of the five episodes will air Monday and start with Trebek’s “powerful message about the season of giving,” producer Sony Pictures Television said in a release Wednesday.

The final episode, on Friday, will conclude with a tribute to the longtime and beloved host. He died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at age 80.

Trebek, who had been candid about his condition, worked up until 10 days before he died, soldiering on despite debilitating treatments and the disease’s toll.

It was unexpected that the episodes taped in late October would be his final ones, Sony said. Trebek had been fighting the disease for nearly two years.

Veteran “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings will take over as guest host starting on Jan. 11. A permanent host has yet to be announced.

