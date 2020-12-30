Advertisement

Yemeni official: Blast at Aden airport kills 16, wounds 60

An explosion hit Yemen's Aden airport on Wednesday, Dec. 30, after a new power-sharing...
An explosion hit Yemen's Aden airport on Wednesday, Dec. 30, after a new power-sharing government arrived.(Source: Al-Hadath TV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A Yemeni health official says the explosion that hit the airport in the southern city of Aden as a government plane landed there has killed at least 16 people.

The blast struck the airport building shortly after the Yemenia plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed on Wednesday.

Members of the government delegation were disembarking as the blast shook the grounds.

No one on the government plane was hurt. Deputy head of Aden’s health office says that along with the 16 killed, at least 60 people were wounded in the explosion.

The source of the blast remains unknown and no group immediately claimed an attack on the airport.

