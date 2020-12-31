Advertisement

City of College Station employee shares survival story after being hit by a car

City of College Station Solid Waste Division employee Dendy Brown was struck by a car in 2018 while working on Wellborn Road near Jones Crossing. He’s now sharing his story.
City of College Station Solid Waste Division employee Dendy Brown was struck by a car in 2018...
City of College Station Solid Waste Division employee Dendy Brown was struck by a car in 2018 while working on Wellborn Road near Jones Crossing. He is now sharing his story.(Video images courtesy: City of College Station)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - City of College Station Solid Waste Division employee Dendy Brown was struck by a car in 2018 while working on Wellborn Road near Jones Crossing.

He was left with critical injuries after the car pinned him to the back of a city garbage truck.

On Wednesday, the city shared a video on its YouTube page updating Brown’s recovery and features some of the first responders who rushed to the scene to help him on the day of the crash.

“I was laying there thinking, ‘Oh, what just happened?’” Brown recalled in the video. “Oh, this didn’t happen to me did it? I looked down at my legs and saw a big open wound and thought oh, this is bad.”

College Station police say the driver that struck Brown was distracted when it happened.

“Pay attention to the damn road. It’s not that hard,” said Brown in the video.

Click on the video player embedded in this page to hear the rest of Brown’s story. Caution: the video does contain some clips that may be difficult for some to watch.

Dendy returned to work in October this year after having 11 surgeries.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Morris was arrested in Burleson County on Dec. 22. A mug shot from the Burleson County...
Texas A&M football player arrested in Burleson County
“We are very concerned” say health officials as Brazos Valley numbers continue to rise
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
2020 is expected to end with a storm system crossing Texas
Messy weather maker closes out 2020 in Texas
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
50 hospitalized in Brazos County, highest number reported since pandemic started

Latest News

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until Thursday afternoon for a majority of the Brazos Valley.
Flash Flood Watch in effect until 3pm Thursday
A Madisonville man has been arrested on a drug-related charge connected to a deadly crash last...
Truck driver in fatal Highway 6 arrested on drug related charge
College Station police say they will be reviewing an arrest involving the use of force on Wednesday.
College Station police say they will be reviewing an arrest involving the use of force on...
College Station police will review arrest of wanted man per policy