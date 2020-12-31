City of College Station employee shares survival story after being hit by a car

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - City of College Station Solid Waste Division employee Dendy Brown was struck by a car in 2018 while working on Wellborn Road near Jones Crossing.

He was left with critical injuries after the car pinned him to the back of a city garbage truck.

On Wednesday, the city shared a video on its YouTube page updating Brown’s recovery and features some of the first responders who rushed to the scene to help him on the day of the crash.

“I was laying there thinking, ‘Oh, what just happened?’” Brown recalled in the video. “Oh, this didn’t happen to me did it? I looked down at my legs and saw a big open wound and thought oh, this is bad.”

College Station police say the driver that struck Brown was distracted when it happened.

“Pay attention to the damn road. It’s not that hard,” said Brown in the video.

Click on the video player embedded in this page to hear the rest of Brown’s story. Caution: the video does contain some clips that may be difficult for some to watch.

Dendy returned to work in October this year after having 11 surgeries.

