College Station police will review arrest of wanted man per policy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they will be reviewing an arrest involving the use of force on Wednesday, per department policy.

The arrest of Billy Charles McClenton, 36, of Hearne, was captured on cell phone video by two people nearby and has been shared on social media. Police say McClenton had two felony warrants out for his arrest and he attempted to run away when he was located at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon on Harvey Drive near Texas Avenue. As he was being detained, police said McClenton resisted arrest.

Police have shared details of what led up to the arrest and why force was used during the arrest:

“On Wednesday, December 30 at about 1:40 p.m. officers were at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Harvey Road on an unrelated call for service when a CSPD officer recognized a man suspected to have felony arrest warrants. When our officer attempted to detain the man, the man attempted to run away. The man physically resisted being detained in handcuffs, requiring the efforts of three officers to safely effect the detention.

Once the man was detained, two felony arrest warrants (one for Theft and one for Forgery) were confirmed as active. Billy Charles McClenton, a 36-year-old Hearne resident, was arrested on the warrants. McClenton was additionally charged with Resisting Arrest and Evading Arrest or Detention, both Class A Misdemeanors.

Force was used by one of our officers during this incident. As with any use of force, this incident will be reviewed by the supervisory chain of command in accordance with policy.”

In a video obtained by KBTX, an officer is seen using his knee to strike McClenton’s thighs. People standing nearby during the arrest are overheard in the video saying the physical force of the officers was excessive.

A spokesman for CSPD said, “Common peroneal nerve motor points are located on the outside of a person’s thigh. A knee strike to this area is intended to cause a distraction and/or a temporary loss of motor control of the leg, creating an opportunity to gain control of a resistant individual safely and effectively.”

In June 2020, College Station police provided a detailed report online of its department policy and rules regarding the use of force during an arrest.

The report states, “An officer is authorized to use approved less-lethal force techniques and department-issued equipment to protect the officer or others from immediate physical harm, to restrain or subdue someone resisting or evading arrest, or to bring an unlawful situation safely and effectively under control.”

McClenton has been booked into the Brazos County Detention Center and charged with Evading Arrest and Resisting Arrest. His bonds on those two charges total $10,000.

According to court records online, McClenton failed to appear in court in early December for a status hearing on his 2019 charges of theft and forgery. After that is when a warrant was issued for his arrest. His bonds for the two warrants total $30,000.

Additional information provided by College Station Police:

CSPD documents and investigates all complaints, regardless of whether the source comes from inside or outside the police department. That includes anonymous complaints. Our policy protects the community, our personnel, and the department while identifying and correcting inappropriate behavior or policy issues.

In cases where a pending offense is being considered by the courts, we refer those complainants with case-specific concerns to the appropriate court. If additional concerns exist outside of the offense the court is considering, we’ll investigate those concerns to reach a resolution.

If you are aware of a CSPD employee’s misconduct, we encourage you to file a complaint with the police department at any time:

Appear in person at the Police Department.

Call Internal Affairs at 979-764-3651 during business hours.

Call 979-764-3600 and ask to speak with a supervisor.

Email: iaunit@cstx.gov .

Mail: CSPD Internal Affairs, P.O. Box 9960, College Station, TX 77842.

Complaints are thoroughly explored by an assigned investigator, reviewed by the chain of command, and then sent to a chief for final disposition. When the investigation is complete, we notify the complainant. If necessary, and depending on the circumstances, we discipline the officer or provide additional training.

For more information, go to cstx.gov/police. Compliments and Complaints pamphlets are available in the department lobby and College Station City Hall.

