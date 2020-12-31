December 31st becomes wettest day of 2020 in Bryan-College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many of the last hours of 2020 were spent under a Flash Flood Watch for much of the Brazos Valley. Speaking to how dry this year was, New Year’s Eve pulled off the single wettest day in Bryan-College Station for the year. Between 12am and 4pm, Easterwood Airport officially collected 1.64″ of rain for the day.

Thursday’s rain fell just 0.09″ shy of tying the daily rainfall record of 1.73″ set 42 years ago in 1978.

TOP 10 WETTEST DAYS OF 2020 in Bryan-College Station

December 31st: 1.64″

April 9th: 1.59″

July 28th: 1.43″

May 12th: 1.36″

December 19th: 1.28″

May 27th: 1.28″

September 22nd: 1.22″

May 16th: 1.10″

April 3rd: 1.02″

June 20th: 0.95″

Compared to the 30-year-average, 2020 fell 9.43″ shy of reaching the expected 40.06″ in a calendar year. Nine months this year officially recorded below-average-rainfall.

Official rainfall compared to average in 2020, for Bryan-College Station (KBTX)

