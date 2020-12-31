Here’s where you can get free COVID-19 testing beginning in January

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Emergency Operations Center and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are partnering to bring additional testing to Brazos County. Efforts will continue to bring additional testing to our community.

FREE COVID-19 testing will be available at the following locations.

Brazos County:

BRIAN BACHMANN COMMUNITY PARK (1600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station)

January 12, 13, and 14 (11 am-7 pm)

January 19, 20, 21 (11 am-7 pm)

Grimes County:

Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Dr., Navasota, TX 77868

January 5, 6, 7 (8 am-4 pm)

Todd Mission City Hall, 21718 FM 1774, Plantersville, TX 77363

January 12, 13, 14 (8 am-4 pm)

To make an appointment, visit the following link. This site will only allow a person to register 24 hours prior to a site’s official opening time.

https://texas.curativeinc.com/

What you need to know to get tested:

· Testing is available for anyone above age 5 (or any child that can cough on command).

· You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.

· All test sites offer drive-thru testing.

· You do not have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested.

· Please bring a picture ID, driver’s license, or other form of identification.

· The test is an oral swab. Please do not eat, drink, or smoke 20 minutes prior to being tested.

· The results take about 2-3 days to get back.

· Results are securely sent via text message or email.

· If there is inclement weather, the testing site will close

For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, visit texas.gov/covid19. More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website: http://brazosceoc.org

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.