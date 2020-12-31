Advertisement

ICU bed occupancy at 104% in Brazos County, per health officials

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss and Michael Oder
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 105 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,128 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 132 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

10,763 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

15 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,385 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 396 active probable cases and there have been 1,989 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 12,023. There have been 128,608 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 87 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 104 percent.

Currently, there are 46 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalities
Austin12092188714
Brazos1,12812,02310,763132
Burleson10580981214
Grimes1701,6281,56443
Houston5760699223
Lee18940770427
Leon10155661424
Madison729521,00416
Milam10086382111
Montgomery12,26622,86913,855258
Robertson14769470718
San Jacinto827939819
Trinity92643189
Walker5065,5495,50586
Waller2451,8741,76122
Washington1861,1551,17159

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 654 staffed hospital beds with 106 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 55 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 127 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 6 new cases and 98 active cases on Dec. 28.

Currently, the university has reported 4,763 positive cases, 7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 26, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 290,155 active cases and 1,402,336 recoveries. There have been 1,536,265 total cases reported and 15,251,258 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 27,088 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 234,736 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 30 at 5:20 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Morris was arrested in Burleson County on Dec. 22. A mug shot from the Burleson County...
Texas A&M football player arrested in Burleson County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
ICU bed occupancy near 100% in Brazos County, active COVID cases still above 1,100
John Martin, 32
Bryan man arrested for making terroristic threat after firing gun in home
How will the IRS know where to send my payment? What if I changed bank accounts? These and...
FAQs for the new round of stimulus checks
A Madisonville man has been arrested on a drug-related charge connected to a deadly crash last...
Truck driver in fatal Highway 6 arrested on drug related charge

Latest News

Hospitals in Indiana are currently vaccinating healthcare workers while commercial pharmacies...
Race to vaccinate millions in US off to slow, messy start
In Australia, it's already 2021.
New Year’s revelries muted by coronavirus as curtain draws on 2020
Homeless advocates organized a blockade of a performance to protest COVID-19 restrictions in...
Homeless advocates form blockade against Calif. worship group’s COVID-19 protest
Some Florida seniors waited in line overnight to get the vaccine.
Florida seniors rush to get COVID-19 vaccine