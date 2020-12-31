ICU bed occupancy at 104% in Brazos County, per health officials

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 105 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,128 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 132 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

10,763 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

15 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,385 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 396 active probable cases and there have been 1,989 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 12,023. There have been 128,608 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 87 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 104 percent.

Currently, there are 46 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities Austin 120 921 887 14 Brazos 1,128 12,023 10,763 132 Burleson 105 809 812 14 Grimes 170 1,628 1,564 43 Houston 57 606 992 23 Lee 189 407 704 27 Leon 101 556 614 24 Madison 72 952 1,004 16 Milam 100 863 821 11 Montgomery 12,266 22,869 13,855 258 Robertson 147 694 707 18 San Jacinto 8 279 398 19 Trinity 9 264 318 9 Walker 506 5,549 5,505 86 Waller 245 1,874 1,761 22 Washington 186 1,155 1,171 59

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 654 staffed hospital beds with 106 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 55 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 127 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 6 new cases and 98 active cases on Dec. 28.

Currently, the university has reported 4,763 positive cases, 7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 26, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 290,155 active cases and 1,402,336 recoveries. There have been 1,536,265 total cases reported and 15,251,258 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 27,088 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 234,736 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 30 at 5:20 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

