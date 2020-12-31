Local hospitals still working through Phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both Baylor Scott & White Health and St. Joseph Health say they are still working through Phase 1A of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Earlier this week, the Texas Department of State Health Services sent out a release saying that all vaccinations should move on to Phase 1B. Local hospitals say, because of vaccine availability in town, they are not yet ready to move on.

Clint Cheng, Chief Medical Officer for the St. Joseph Medical Group, said a lot of this has to do with when our community was given access to the first shipments of a vaccine.

“The messaging that you’re hearing from DSHS about moving to phase 1B now, can’t be applied across every community across Texas, because situations are different,” said Cheng.

“Some communities did receive an early shipment of the vaccine, and more than they actually needed for their healthcare workers, so they were able to move more quickly into a phase 1B. We received them later, so we are continuing to vaccinate 1A right now, and we are hoping to get to wanna be within the coming weeks.”

Baylor Scott & White Health says they, too, are still focusing on getting all their employees vaccinated. In a statement, they said:

“We are continuing to immunize our healthcare workers, as the health of our team members is critical to our ability to continue delivering safe care in the communities we serve. In most cases, we are distributing the doses we receive within hours of securing the shipment. Immediately after our healthcare workers are vaccinated, we will begin immunizing priority patients and community members”

Baylor Scott & White Health received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine a couple of weeks ago, and St. Joseph Health received their shipments of the Moderna Vaccine last week. Cheng adds, although they have only been going through vaccinations for a week, they have been going well.

“There have been no major allergic reactions. The vaccine is very safe, however, we have seen a lot of people have expected side effects from the vaccine but this isn’t out of the ordinary, and if anything, it means that our bodies are building our immunity with the vaccine,” said Cheng.

It is expected that about a third of people who receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine will experience side effects like headache, upset stomach, fatigue, low fevers, and chills that last a couple of days and resolve on their own. Cheng says about two-thirds of people could experience those side effects after the second dose.

“It’s important that anyone who gets a vaccine understands that those are common expected side effects and they’re not dangerous and they were not a reason to not get a second dose,” said Cheng.

Once local hospitals are ready to move into 1B, which is expected in the next few weeks, health officials say there are a few logistics that need to be worked out.

“The number of people eligible for Phase 1B is significantly greater than the clinical guidelines, being that potentially one-third to one-half of patients could be eligible for this vaccine,” said Cheng. “So that includes anyone over the age of 65, anyone who has a heart condition, COPD, diabetes, kidney issues, cancer, things like that. Then in addition to that, a large group is going to be anyone over the age of 18, for the Moderna vaccine, who has a BMI of 30 or higher. So given that one-third of the adult population in Texas meets that BMI, that’s a large number of people.”

Both Baylor Scott & White Health and St. Joseph Health say they are working through the logistics of how this will work. In a statement, Baylor Scott & White Health said:

“We are committed to sharing information about the COVID-19 vaccine, and we have created a dedicated webpage for this purpose. The webpage is being continuously updated to reflect the status of our immunization process. On the webpage, you can enter your contact information to begin receiving vaccine updates. We are encouraging the public to sign up for vaccine updates via this website: bswhealth.com/covidvaccine We are eager to begin immunizing the public.”

Cheng says St. Joseph’s is working on ways to contact patients and keep them updated as well.

“We are developing plans to get the vaccine in an orderly and safe fashion. So once we are able to provide a vaccine for patients in the coming weeks, we will be reaching out to them to let them know. We have contact information for most, so it will be by email or phone,” said Cheng.

