Local small business owners have mixed emotions regarding latest round of COVID relief

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Small businesses can expect some additional help to come their way soon thanks to the latest round of COVID relief funding, but local store and restaurant owners have mixed feelings about its effectiveness.

Some businesses are hurting more than others as they try to weather the unprecedented challenges presented by the pandemic. For Sôlt in College Station, Chef-Owner Tai Lee says they’ve been able to soldier on thanks to the help they’ve received both locally and federally.

“The first round of PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) really gave us that lifeline that we needed to go through that initial pandemic with so many unknowns,” Lee said. “Having the second round of PPP will be a huge support for what we’re trying to do.”

Lee says there will continue to be a lot of unknowns as occupancy restrictions toggle back and forth between 50 and 75 percent capacity and the consumer base mitigates risks with their safety dining out during the vaccine rollout. He does hope that he can rehire some of the staff he was forced to lay off at the beginning of the pandemic with this second round of relief.

“With our emphasis on retaining some of our catering staff with this second round of PPP, I think we should be able to get some more back as well,” Lee said.

Cole Geist is the store director at one of Aggieland Outfitters’ locations. He says they’ve taken a hit this year too, but have been lucky enough to get by based on the support of their customers.

“Any help will be appreciated,” Geist said. “But truth be told, our customers have really helped us get through this year. The relief is great, and if we apply and we’re accepted, that would be awesome to have. But the customers do more help than any bill or anything else.”

But it’s restaurants and bars that are struggling the most in the face of operational restrictions. Aaron Curs owns four of those establishments across town: Proudest Monkey, Paddock Lane, Tipsy Turtle, and All the King’s Men.

“This PPP is great, but we’re already negative six months, and that’s not negative six months profit. That’s negative six months not even breaking even and getting disaster loans just to keep the businesses open,” Curs said.

Curs says this latest round of relief can only go so far, and he’s not sure it’s enough to get him to the next round.

“Long ago, people gave up on the hope of making money. We’re just trying to stay in business and keep our staff employed,” Curs said. “For a lot of us in the industry, the goalposts keep getting moved. We’re fatigued. We’re just trying to duct tape it together.”

Curs says he’s optimistic his businesses will see the other side of the pandemic, but the amount of time it takes to receive more relief funding needs to shorten in order to be more effective.

“It is a relief. Obviously, it’s a relief. It’s great. It comes at a critical time, especially in this community because this is the slower season as the students leave,” Curs said. “The unfortunate reality is most people spent their PPP by the end of last June as we were told to do. Talking to a lot of my fellow business owners, our main goal is we can take care of our staff and keep some semblance of hours being open.”

