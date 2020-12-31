Advertisement

Minneapolis police shoot, kill man during traffic stop

Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city’s south side...
Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city’s south side Wednesday night.(Gray Image Bank)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop on the city’s south side Wednesday night, authorities said.

Department spokesman John Elder said the incident happened about 6:15 p.m. while officers were carrying out a traffic stop with a man suspected of a felony.

Elder said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. A woman in the car was unhurt, Elder said. He declined to say whether police recovered a gun at the scene.

Elder said no officers were hurt. He said he didn’t know how many officers were at the scene carrying out the traffic stop. He said the officers’ body cameras were on.

The state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling an investigation.

The shooting happened less than a mile (1.61 kilometers) from the street corner where George Floyd died in May after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for minutes, even as Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death sparked days of sometimes violent protest that spread around the country.

In Minneapolis, Floyd’s death also led to a push for radical change in the police department, long criticized by activists for what they called a brutal culture that resisted change. A push by some City Council members to replace the department with a new public safety unit failed this summer.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who opposed doing away with the department, have offered several policy changes since Floyd’s death, including limiting the use of so-called no-knock warrants, revising use-of-force policies and requiring officers to report on their attempts to de-escalate situations.

All four officers involved in Floyd’s death were fired and quickly charged in his death. They are scheduled for trial in March.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Morris was arrested in Burleson County on Dec. 22. A mug shot from the Burleson County...
Texas A&M football player arrested in Burleson County
“We are very concerned” say health officials as Brazos Valley numbers continue to rise
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
2020 is expected to end with a storm system crossing Texas
Messy weather maker closes out 2020 in Texas
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
50 hospitalized in Brazos County, highest number reported since pandemic started

Latest News

City of College Station Solid Waste Division employee Dendy Brown was struck by a car in 2018...
City of College Station employee shares survival story after being hit by a car
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until Thursday afternoon for a majority of the Brazos Valley.
Flash Flood Watch in effect until 3pm Thursday
A Madisonville man has been arrested on a drug-related charge connected to a deadly crash last...
Truck driver in fatal Highway 6 arrested on drug related charge
In this March 4, 2013, file photo, Samuel Little appears at Superior Court in Los Angeles....
Man called most prolific serial killer in US history dies