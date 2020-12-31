Advertisement

New Year’s Resolution: Learn something new in 2021

Carly McCord is a psychologist with the Texas A&M Health Science Center.
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Often, we make New Year’s resolutions toward a healthier body. But in 2021, experts are recommending building a healthier brain, too.

One of the ways you can do this is by learning something new. Psychologist and professor at the Texas A&M Health Science Center Carly McCord says there are multiple benefits.

“Learning is living,” said McCord, who is also the director of the Telebehavioral Health Center at Texas A&M. “Our brains were created to grow and change... There is a lot of evidence out there that shows that learning new things can have a lot of different health benefits,” including increases in happiness and--for older adults--improved cognitive function.”

What kinds of “new things” should we try to learn? McCord says, “Whatever is easiest.”

“You want something that you can incorporate into your routine, break down into small ‘bites,’ two-minute bites,” McCord said. “Whatever’s easy to make a habit out of doing it. It’s not the amount of time you spend, it’s the number of times you do it that gets you into the routine.”

This brings McCord to the next hurdle: sticking with your “new thing.” She says to make it convenient.

“Set your new guitar or ukelele out so it’s in the living room, so it’s easy to grab,” said McCord. “And make your habits small, easy, and specific.”

