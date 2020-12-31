Advertisement

Pet food recalled over deadly toxin

Certain lots of Sportmix High Energy pet food, produced by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc., of...
Certain lots of Sportmix High Energy pet food, produced by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc., of Evansville, Ind., has caused illness and death in dogs.(Source: FDA)
By Kimberly Wright
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A pet food brand has recalled their products because of elevated levels of a toxin that has proven deadly, the Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

Certain lots of Sportmix High Energy pet food, produced by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc., of Evansville, Ind., has caused illness and death in dogs.

The food has elevated levels of aflatoxin, produced by the mold aspergillis flavus that grows on grains.

No illnesses have been reported in cats or humans.

The following lots are being recalled:

  • 50# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots Exp 03/02/22/05/L2, 03/02/22/05/L3, 03/03/22/05/L2
  • 44# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots 03/02/22/05/L3
  • 50# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3
  • 44# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3
  • 31# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L3
  • 15# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L2, 03/03/22/05/L3

If your pet shows signs of poisoning, contact your veterinarian immediately and provide details of the food the pet has eaten, including the pet food label and lot number, the FDA said.

Signs of aflatoxin poisoning include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes, gums or skin due to liver damage) and diarrhea.

Pet owners should not feed the recalled products to pets or any other animals, instead insuring the products are destroyed in a way so that children, pets and other animals cannot come in contact with them. Pet bowls and storage containers should be thoroughly washed and sanitized.

Contact Midwestern Pet Foods Consumer Affairs at 800-474-4163, extension 455, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday or by email at info@midwesternpetfoods.com for additional information.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Morris was arrested in Burleson County on Dec. 22. A mug shot from the Burleson County...
Texas A&M football player arrested in Burleson County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
ICU bed occupancy near 100% in Brazos County, active COVID cases still above 1,100
John Martin, 32
Bryan man arrested for making terroristic threat after firing gun in home
College Station police say they will be reviewing an arrest involving the use of force on...
College Station police will review arrest of wanted man per policy
How will the IRS know where to send my payment? What if I changed bank accounts? These and...
FAQs for the new round of stimulus checks

Latest News

No one will be allowed near Times Square to watch the ball drop in person on New Year's Eve....
2020 finally ending, but New Year’s revelries muted by coronavirus
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Claims for jobless benefits fall to 787,000, down 19,000
Pope Francis will not lead New Year’s ceremonies due to sciatica.
Back pain causes pope to skip Vatican New Year’s ceremonies
Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man suspected of a felony in an exchange of gunfire...
Minneapolis to release bodycam video in fatal shooting