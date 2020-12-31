“Rekindling Christmas” cast hosts Q&A event to support Downtown Bryan businesses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - They filmed a Christmas movie in Bryan and now stars of “Rekindling Christmas” are showing their support for the downtown businesses that helped make it possible.

Wednesday evening Destination Bryan hosted a Facebook Live Q&A with cast members from the recently-released film. Several of the stars are Bryan natives: Ashley Atwood, Michael Patrick Lane and Raini Rodriguez. They and fellow actors said they wanted to rekindle support for business that have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to encouraging people to shop and eat at local restaurants and stores, they asked people to donate to the Downtown Bryan Relief Fund. Donations to the fund will go directly to support Downtown Bryan businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.

“These mom and pop businesses there in Downtown Bryan, it’s not chains, guys. It’s you and I and our dreams that these people have opened their businesses and supported the community for years and years,” said Ashley Atwood, lead actress and film producer.

Joining the discussion and also expressing their love for the local community were Sal Velez, Jr., Thomas Hobson, Christian Ganiere and Stella Grubb. The stars discussed things like their ties to Bryan, their favorite filming locations and scenes, and their advice for people who want to get into the movie industry. The live event was moderated by News 3′s Karla Castillo.

“Rekindling Christmas” is available to rent or buy now. You can find out how to watch it here.

