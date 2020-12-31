Advertisement

“Rekindling Christmas” cast hosts Q&A event to support Downtown Bryan businesses

By Karla Castillo
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - They filmed a Christmas movie in Bryan and now stars of “Rekindling Christmas” are showing their support for the downtown businesses that helped make it possible.

Wednesday evening Destination Bryan hosted a Facebook Live Q&A with cast members from the recently-released film. Several of the stars are Bryan natives: Ashley Atwood, Michael Patrick Lane and Raini Rodriguez. They and fellow actors said they wanted to rekindle support for business that have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to encouraging people to shop and eat at local restaurants and stores, they asked people to donate to the Downtown Bryan Relief Fund. Donations to the fund will go directly to support Downtown Bryan businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.

“These mom and pop businesses there in Downtown Bryan, it’s not chains, guys. It’s you and I and our dreams that these people have opened their businesses and supported the community for years and years,” said Ashley Atwood, lead actress and film producer.

Joining the discussion and also expressing their love for the local community were Sal Velez, Jr., Thomas Hobson, Christian Ganiere and Stella Grubb. The stars discussed things like their ties to Bryan, their favorite filming locations and scenes, and their advice for people who want to get into the movie industry. The live event was moderated by News 3′s Karla Castillo.

“Rekindling Christmas” is available to rent or buy now. You can find out how to watch it here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Morris was arrested in Burleson County on Dec. 22. A mug shot from the Burleson County...
Texas A&M football player arrested in Burleson County
“We are very concerned” say health officials as Brazos Valley numbers continue to rise
2020 is expected to end with a storm system crossing Texas
Messy weather maker closes out 2020 in Texas
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
ICU bed occupancy near 100% in Brazos County, active COVID cases still above 1,100

Latest News

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until Thursday afternoon for a majority of the Brazos Valley.
Flash Flood Watch in effect until 3pm Thursday
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card- December 31, 2020
Local small business owners have mixed emotions regarding latest round of COVID relief
Local small business owners have mixed emotions regarding latest round of COVID relief
College Station police will review arrest of wanted man per policy
College Station police will review arrest of wanted man per policy