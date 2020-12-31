Texas A&M economist breaks down details of latest $600 payments

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Millions of Americans will soon receive a $600 payment from the IRS as a second round of stimulus checks.

This is all a part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021. The IRS says direct deposits began Tuesday night, and mailed checks will be going out as early as Wednesday.

Raymond Robertson, a professor of economics and The Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M, says that this is something the government has been working on for a while.

“The expectation is that they wanted to get the checks out as soon as possible they were pushing really hard at treasury to get those out as early as this week and I’m glad to hear the people already getting them,” said Robertson. “There was kind of big push to get these done because the legislation that allocated the checks has a date of January 15. So they wanted to make sure they get those out by then because that’s when they stop sending out.”

With checks on the way, you may be asking yourself, will I get one? Robertson says that this round of stimulus payments come with some different parameters.

“If you were making less than $75,000 a year in 2019, you’re definitely going to be qualified for the check. Then after that, it fades out pretty quickly,” said Robertson. “If you are married, you will be able to get two checks for both of you depending on whether or not the household income is less than $150,000.”

Much like the last payments, those who make over the amount per person or household will phase out. This time, it’s a bit quicker. April’s stimulus checks were completely phased out for single filers who make over $99,000 a year, and couples at $198,000 per year. Now, it is lowered to single filers at $87,000 a year and married couples at $174,00 a year.

Another change is the amount of money for dependents 16 and younger. Previously, they received $500, but this round, it has been increased to the same amount as adults at $600. There is no cap for how nay child dependents can be claimed. Adults 17 and older who are filed as dependents will not receive a stimulus payment right now. The IRS says this excludes roughly 13.5 million dependents.

This stimulus payment will also allow spouses married to U.S. Citizens to receive a check this round. Click here to see more information from the IRS.

But how do you get the check? Many Americans are already registered with direct deposits through the IRS when filing taxes. Robertson says those who have this already set up, are likely to be some of the first to receive the payments.

“If you have a direct deposit, then they’re going to start sending those out as quickly as they can electronically, otherwise they have to send you a paper check. As you know, the mail this year has had all kinds of problems with forwarding and then there was just a slowdown, so if you’re not one of those people that has an electronic account, then it’s gonna be a lot more delayed to get your check,” said Robertson.

The IRS has also set up a way to track your payment and see when you could receive the check. As of right now, that is down but expected to be back up later this week.

Robertson says that there are still people who have never gotten their payments in April. He says that does not mean they won’t get this payment but says it’s important to keep in touch with the IRS if that is the case.

“It really pays off to be persistent. This is the same with government services in general, so the squeaky wheel is off in the one who gets the grease,” said Robertson.

With these payments going out, and the community continues to get vaccinated, Robertson says there is hope for overall recovery.

“If you look at the unemployment rates that followed after the last stimulus checks going out, it turned out there was a very sharp drop after that. So the stimulus payments, especially the ones that we just saw earlier this year in 2020, seem to have a very large effect on keeping the economy going. I think that’s going to lead to a big boost in the economy, and between that and the vaccine, I’m very optimistic for 2021,” said Robertson.

