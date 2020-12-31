Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green earns American Football Coaches Association All-America honor

COLLEGE STATION, TX - JULY 27, 2020 - during football workouts at football practice field in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX - JULY 27, 2020 - during football workouts at football practice field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics(Craig Bisacre | Craig Bisacre)
By Matthew Callaway / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green was named a second-team All-American by American Football Coaches Association, announced Thursday.

Green has earned first-team honors from the FWAA and Sporting News while being among the second-team by the NFCA and AP. A 2020 Outland Trophy semifinalist, Green was named to the All-SEC second team by the league’s coaches and the AP after garnering inclusion on the All-Freshman team a season ago.

Green is the first Aggie to claim first-team status from the NCAA recognized group of five selectors, Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, the Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News, and the Walter Camp Football Foundation, since Jace Sternberger and Braden Mann in 2018.

Green, a sophomore from Humble, Texas, anchors an offensive line that allowed just four quarterback sacks in 276 pass attempts while also rushing for 202.9 yards per game. After the season-opener, the offensive line, affectionately labeled the Maroon Goons, went 24 quarters and 201 pass attempts before allowing a sack. The A&M rushing attack leads the SEC with an impressive 5.4 yards per attempt while allowing the fewest tackles for loss in the league.

Despite all of the challenges that the 2020 season presented, the Aggies earned a trip to the 87th Edition of the Capital One Orange Bowl against No. 14 North Carolina. Texas A&M finished the regular season ranked No. 5 by the College Football Playoff Committee, AP and Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Texas A&M wrapped up the season on a seven-game win streak, the longest in-season streak by the Maroon & White since the 1998 campaign. The Aggies went 8-1 against an all-SEC slate as they compiled the most victories against conference foes since joining the SEC for the 2012 season.

