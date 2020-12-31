The Brazos Valley starts to dry out, setting up for a chilly and dry New Year’s day

After a wet and chilly last day of 2020, New Year’s Eve night is expected to be dry, yet brisk. Temperatures will linger around 45° for your dinner plans and will drop to about 41° for midnight as you ring in the new year. You’ll wake up to a cold, first morning of 2021 with temperatures in the high 30s, windy, and mostly cloudy skies. Throughout the day temperatures will increase to about 52° for your New Year’s Day.

As the sun sets tomorrow night , temperatures will drop to the mid 30s. This sets up your Saturday morning to be another cold start to your day. Temperatures on Saturday will heat up to 56° with some sunshine peaking through the clouds.

Last Night of 2020: Scattered clouds. Low: 36. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy. High: 52 Wind: WNW 10-20.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 36. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 56. Wind: NW 5-10

