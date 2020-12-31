Truck driver in fatal Highway 6 arrested on drug related charge

Advertisement

By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Madisonville man has been arrested on a drug-related charge connected to a deadly crash last year on Highway 6 in College Station.

According to an arrest report obtained Wednesday by KBTX, Robert Blair, 43, was in possession of meth when he drove his semi into the median of the Highway near University Drive. Police said he left the highway to avoid hitting other vehicles that were slowing down ahead of him in the southbound lanes of the road.

The crash into the median killed the truck’s passenger, Teresa Ann Schwertner-Lee, 45, of Anderson.

The arrest report says medics found a glass pipe in Blair’s pocket that contained a small amount of meth. He told police he had smoked meth a couple of days prior to the crash but claimed the pipe in his pocket did not belong to him. He claimed he found it while loading rented construction equipment onto the trailer that had been pulled by the truck.

Blair was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on Tuesday on one charge of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $6,000.

He was released on Wednesday.

