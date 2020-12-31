Advertisement

TxDOT: OSR will be closed at the Navasota River beginning next week

A portion of OSR between Wheelock and Normangee will be closed beginning next Wednesday.
A portion of OSR between Wheelock and Normangee will be closed beginning next Wednesday.
A portion of OSR between Wheelock and Normangee will be closed beginning next Wednesday.(KGNS)
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELOCK, Texas (KBTX) -Beginning Wednesday, January 6, 2021, the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) contractor will close OSR at the Navasota River Bridge and Relief Bridges which is located between FM 1940 and FM 1452.  This is a stretch of OSR between Wheelock and Normangee.

This closure will allow the contractor to replace the existing bridges at Navasota River. 

A signed detour will be in place to direct traffic to use FM 2223 to FM 974 to SH 6 to SH 21 to FM 39 to FM 1452. 

This section of OSR will reopen to through traffic in March 2021 after the completion of the Navasota River bridge and Relief Bridges.

This work is part of a $57 million project on OSR in Brazos County includes the reconstruction of 25 miles of roadway and replacement of 7 bridges.  This project is contracted to Big Creek Construction, LTD. out of Hewitt, Texas and is expected to be complete by August 2022.

TxDOT encourages drivers to plan for extra travel time through this area or to seek alternate routes.  TxDOT and their contractor thank everyone for their patience during this work.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Morris was arrested in Burleson County on Dec. 22. A mug shot from the Burleson County...
Texas A&M football player arrested in Burleson County
How will the IRS know where to send my payment? What if I changed bank accounts? These and...
FAQs for the new round of stimulus checks
A Madisonville man has been arrested on a drug-related charge connected to a deadly crash last...
Truck driver in fatal Highway 6 arrested on drug related charge
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
ICU bed occupancy near 100% in Brazos County, active COVID cases still above 1,100
John Martin, 32
Bryan man arrested for making terroristic threat after firing gun in home

Latest News

Water starting to cover roads in the Brazos Valley
Water starting to cover roads in the Brazos Valley
One last rain, until we clear out for the New Year
Afternoon Pinpoint weather update
The Brazos County Health District has provided upcoming dates for free testing in January in...
Here’s where you can get free COVID-19 testing beginning in January
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until Thursday afternoon for a majority of the Brazos Valley.
Rain starts to clear out after a rainy New Year’s Eve day