TxDOT: OSR will be closed at the Navasota River beginning next week

WHEELOCK, Texas (KBTX) -Beginning Wednesday, January 6, 2021, the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) contractor will close OSR at the Navasota River Bridge and Relief Bridges which is located between FM 1940 and FM 1452. This is a stretch of OSR between Wheelock and Normangee.

This closure will allow the contractor to replace the existing bridges at Navasota River.

A signed detour will be in place to direct traffic to use FM 2223 to FM 974 to SH 6 to SH 21 to FM 39 to FM 1452.

This section of OSR will reopen to through traffic in March 2021 after the completion of the Navasota River bridge and Relief Bridges.

This work is part of a $57 million project on OSR in Brazos County includes the reconstruction of 25 miles of roadway and replacement of 7 bridges. This project is contracted to Big Creek Construction, LTD. out of Hewitt, Texas and is expected to be complete by August 2022.

TxDOT encourages drivers to plan for extra travel time through this area or to seek alternate routes. TxDOT and their contractor thank everyone for their patience during this work.

