Water starting to cover roads in the Brazos Valley

After almost 24 hours of rain, some area streams and ditches are starting to spill out into roadways
By Michael Oder
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Water is starting to cover some roadways across the Brazos Valley.

After almost 24 hours of rain, some area streams and ditches are starting to spill out into roadways. The Crabbs Prairie Volunteer Fire Department posted about some water-covered roads in Walker County.

⚠️FM 2989 at the Bedias Creek is currently impassable.⚠️ 🛑 DO NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE THRU WITH WATER ON THE...

Posted by Crabb's Prairie VFD on Thursday, December 31, 2020

DriveTexas.org, the state’s online road closure map, started to show closures due to high water Thursday afternoon.

Drivers should not attempt to cross a road that is covered with water. The Texas Department of Transportation reminds driver to “Turn Around. Don’t Drown.”

