WET start to New Year’s Eve, drying out this afternoon

Combination of a stout cold front and an upper-level weather maker swirling across Texas will make for an interesting end to 2020 for the Lone Star State. For the Brazos Valley, we are focused on rounds of rain and thunderstorms expected to drift through the area over the next 24 to 36 hours. That cold front is expected to slowly reach the far, south side of the area by 10pm to midnight. As it does, upper level winds will help to open up the chance for more rain and storms this evening and through the overnight. While it will not rain constantly through early - mid afternoon Thursday, there will be plenty of wet moments that occur. At times, that rain will likely be heavy. A general 1″ to 3″ of rain is expected area-wide (some parts of Milam, Robertson, and Lee Counties have already collected that), with a corridor of 4″ - 6″ of rain possible. Isolated strong to briefly severe storms are not ruled out. Heavier rainfall may produce burst of pea-size hail at times. It is yet to be seen where that higher swath may set up, but current thoughts are between Highway 6 and I-45. Rain comes to an end west to east through mid-afternoon Thursday.

Temperatures will be interesting New Year’s Eve. As an area of low pressure passes through, those further north will spend the day in the wind-blown upper 40s to low 50s. Further south, a nose of warm air is expected to briefly surge it and could push thermometers to the mid and upper 60s. Still, that mild air will be short-lived as a second push of cold air arrives by late afternoon, dropping the entire Brazos Valley to the 40s by sunset. Sunnier with a gusty wind calming by noon for your New Year’s Day. Chilly as we flip the calendar page to 2021.

New Year’s Eve: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms ending by afternoon. Heavy rain possible. High: 54. Wind: N 15-20, gusting to 25- 30 mph.

Last Night of 2020: Scattered clouds. Low: 35. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny. High: 54 Wind: WNW 10-20, G. 25mph before noon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 37. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

