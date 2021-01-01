Advertisement

College Station: Restaurants and bars can continue at 75% capacity as city awaits documents from governor’s office

Mayor Mooney told us Thursday night that until the city receives official word from the state, those restrictions will not change.
Mayor Mooney told us Thursday night that until the city receives official word from the state, those restrictions will not change.
By Andy Krauss
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 7:51 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Restaurants and bars in the city of College Station will be allowed to continue operating at 75% capacity as the city awaits official documents from Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office directing them otherwise, according to College Station Mayor Karl Mooney.

Mayor Mooney told us Thursday night that until the city receives official word from the state, those restrictions will not change.

Capacity restrictions for restaurants, bars, and other businesses in Brazos County were expected to fall to 50% after the number of COVID patients hospitalized in Region N, which includes the Brazos Valley, crossed the 15% threshold for 7-days in a row.

Mooney says the new order could go into effect as early as next week depending on when the city receives those documents.

We’ve also reached out to Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and Brazos County Judge Duane Peters to get clarification on how they’re handling the matter.

Peters told KBTX earlier this week that he would be rescinding his request with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission that allowed bars and other businesses to operate at 75 percent capacity, after receiving word from the Department of State Health Services Monday.

Governor Abbott’s statewide orders say that when a region sees seven days of occupancy above the 15 percent, occupancy must be reduced to 50 percent.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission updated its dashboard Monday, removing Brazos, Grimes, Burleson, and Washington Counties from its list of counties allowed to have bars open.

Representatives with the TABC tell News Three’s Kendall Hogan that once off the list, establishments that make 51% or more of their total revenue from alcohol sales have to close immediately.

