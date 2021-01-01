First babies of 2021 arrive at local hospitals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Everyone is wishing for a brighter 2021, and new parents Jamacy Jefferson and Kevin Wooten have gotten a head start with their new bundle of joy.

Their son Kaiser Wooten was the first baby of 2021 to be born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - College Station.

“As I was coming to get my test done to see if my water broke, my water just broke while I was sitting in triage, so I knew it was almost time for him to come,” said Jefferson.

Jefferson says after experiencing complications, she was taken in to get a C-section. Baby Kaiser was born at 12:13 a.m.

“They did raise him up a little above the tarp and showed me him, and I just burst out in tears. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is my baby,” said Jefferson.

Kaiser was born weighing 7 lb. 11 oz. and is 20.75 inches tall.

Jefferson says she is excited to become a mother in such a joyous and memorable way.

“It’s very special to me because I know 2020 was like a really rough year for everyone. So just being able to bring him into the new year was very great. It is a really big blessing,” said Jefferson.

At St. Joseph, new parents Chelsa Nichols and Zachary Crouch welcome their New Year’s Day baby at 1:03 a.m.

Maverick Crouch arrived healthy weighing 7 lb, 12 oz. and 20 inches tall.

Congratulations to these new parents and growing families, 2021 is already starting out on a high note.

