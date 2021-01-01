First babies of 2021 arrive at local hospitals
The first baby of 2021 at each hospital were born in the early hours of the morning New Year’s Day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Everyone is wishing for a brighter 2021, and new parents Jamacy Jefferson and Kevin Wooten have gotten a head start with their new bundle of joy.
Their son Kaiser Wooten was the first baby of 2021 to be born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - College Station.
“As I was coming to get my test done to see if my water broke, my water just broke while I was sitting in triage, so I knew it was almost time for him to come,” said Jefferson.
Jefferson says after experiencing complications, she was taken in to get a C-section. Baby Kaiser was born at 12:13 a.m.
“They did raise him up a little above the tarp and showed me him, and I just burst out in tears. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is my baby,” said Jefferson.
Kaiser was born weighing 7 lb. 11 oz. and is 20.75 inches tall.
Jefferson says she is excited to become a mother in such a joyous and memorable way.
“It’s very special to me because I know 2020 was like a really rough year for everyone. So just being able to bring him into the new year was very great. It is a really big blessing,” said Jefferson.
At St. Joseph, new parents Chelsa Nichols and Zachary Crouch welcome their New Year’s Day baby at 1:03 a.m.
Maverick Crouch arrived healthy weighing 7 lb, 12 oz. and 20 inches tall.
Congratulations to these new parents and growing families, 2021 is already starting out on a high note.
