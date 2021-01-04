Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Centennial anniversary of the 12th man

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Over the weekend, as the Aggies got their first Orange Bowl win in school history, there was an important Aggie Football anniversary.

On the same day the Aggies played the Tar Heels, A&M celebrated the centennial anniversary of the 12th man.

On Jan. 2, 1922, E. King Gill suited up at halftime of the Dixie Classic, ready to play if the ailing Aggies needed him. While he never got into the game, he stood on the sidelines ready to do whatever the team needed to pull off one of the greatest upsets in college football history.

The Aggies beat the top-ranked Centre College Praying Colonels 22 to 14 that day.

The legacy of E. King Gill and the 12th man lives on as a uniquely Aggie tradition that’s unrivaled in the world of college football.

