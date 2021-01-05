Advertisement

Amber alert canceled after Wash. teen found safe; suspect detained

Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro, 15, took the garbage out from her Yakima, Washington, home...
Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro, 15, took the garbage out from her Yakima, Washington, home Monday morning and did not return. She was found safe later that night.(Source: missingkids.org)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 at 12:59 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - An Amber alert for a 15-year-old girl who authorities believed may have been kidnapped from Yakima was canceled after she was recovered safely.

Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro took the garbage out from her Yakima home at about 11:20 a.m. Monday and did not return, according to the State Patrol. Yakima Police Captain Shawn Boyle told The Seattle Times her family was home when she disappeared and grew concerned when she didn’t come back inside.

Police said on Twitter that law enforcement in Nevada found and stopped the suspect vehicle around 10 p.m. Monday. Angeles was recovered safely, and a suspect was detained.

Detectives earlier said they believed the teen may have been kidnapped by 36-year-old Daniel Ovante, a man who had “coerced her via social media,” and took her to Arizona for about a month, authorities said. She was found and taken back to Washington in November.

Ovante had recently made threats to come take the girl and kill the family, according to the State Patrol.

On January 5, authorities released the mugshot of Eric Anthony Landeros, 34, who they say was driving the suspect vehicle pulled over on Monday.

Eric Landeros is facing charges of 1st Degree Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of...
Eric Landeros is facing charges of 1st Degree Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.(Elko County Sheriff's Office)

He is facing charges of 1st Degree Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Edward Hall 34, Samantha Hill 29, Waymon Richardson III 25
College Station Police make arrests related to double homicide
Bruno Dogan Altiner, 26
Northgate bar employee arrested for selling drugs
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy jumps to 123%, one reported COVID-19 death
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service
WINTER STORM WATCH issued for potential snow accumulation Sunday
Firefighters respond to a house fire in Bryan.
Bryan fire burns Traditions home overnight

Latest News

Jesse's Taqueria & Bakery is reminding customers masks are required to enter the building.
Local restaurant reminding customers “no mask, no service”
FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Family remembers fallen Capitol officer.
Brian did his job’: Family remembers fallen Capitol officer
Eyes are on the track of a low pressure system set to bring snow across a lot of Texas, but...
Winter Storm Warning: Eyes on Sunday’s storm system