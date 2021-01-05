Treat of the Day: New Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky swears in deputies

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week, newly-elected Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky was sworn into office by County Judge Travis Bryan III.

Sheriff Dicky then swore in all Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies. He says he and his deputies are excited to get to work protecting all residents of the Brazos Valley.

All deputies recited this oath given by Sheriff Dicky:

I do solemnly swear, that I will faithfully execute the duties of the office of Deputy Sheriff of the State of Texas, and will to the best of my ability preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States and of this State, so help me God.

Sheriff Dicky takes over for Chris Kirk who decided not to seek re-election after 24 years as the Brazos County Sheriff.

