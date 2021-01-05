Treat of the Day: New Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky swears in deputies
Sheriff Dicky begins his first term in office by swearing into office and having his deputies recite the Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Oath
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week, newly-elected Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky was sworn into office by County Judge Travis Bryan III.
Sheriff Dicky then swore in all Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies. He says he and his deputies are excited to get to work protecting all residents of the Brazos Valley.
All deputies recited this oath given by Sheriff Dicky:
Sheriff Dicky takes over for Chris Kirk who decided not to seek re-election after 24 years as the Brazos County Sheriff.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.