Brazos County Judge gives an update on vaccine distribution

“Part of the issue is the sharing of information and making sure that we all kind of know what’s going on.”
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says vaccine distribution is going as planned, and shots are being given. Still, there is a delay in communications between those administering shots, the county, and the state.

Brazos County Emergency Management updated the Brazos County Commissioners Court on vaccine distribution at Tuesday’s meeting. According to emergency managers, 7,075 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to the county, but only about 3,000 doses have been administered.

But, Peters says the majority of the allotted vaccines distributed to Brazos County have been given.

“Probably about 85 percent of the vaccines that Brazos County have received up to yesterday have actually been used,” said Peters.

Peters says part of the problem is that there are a lot of agencies that all know a piece of what’s going on.

“Part of the issue is the sharing of information and making sure that we all kind of know what’s going on,” said Peters. “It’s certainly making the public know.”

Peters says he’s working with the various agencies to keep the information flowing.

“We’re working through the process right now,” said Peters. “We’re working with the state to make sure that our process gets better and that we’ll be more efficient as the vaccines are received.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, many options were discussed by commissioners including using firefighters to help administer vaccines and using larger venues such as the Brazos Center and the Brazos County Expo Center. Peters says the county is evaluating all available options, and when the time comes to administer vaccines to the general public, the county will be ready.

“When they start producing enough to make it available to Brazos County, we want to be set up and ready to go,” said Peters.

