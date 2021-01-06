Brazos County jury trials suspended, looking to resume in February

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Judge Kyle Hawthorne has confirmed that jury trials will be suspended.

After the recommendation of Brazos County Alternate Health Authority, Dr. Seth Sullivan, county officials decided to suspend in-person jury trials to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Local defense attorneys had expressed concerns about more trials being scheduled as hospitalizations for COVID in our area increase.

Trials resumed in Brazos County this past summer with socially-distanced jurors and protective gear like face masks. Local courts have had challenges of moving cases forward but in ways that work to not spread COVID-19.

Brazos County District Judges are still learning how to move the wheels of justice during the pandemic.

”We’re basically relying up on the science from the health district and they we call them every week before a jury trial to say, ‘Ok what’s it look like?,’” said 85th District Court Judge Kyle Hawthorne.

Hawthorne said they are seeking advice from attorneys and jurors. Local attorneys have expressed concerns from not having a diverse jury pool from jurors being afraid to come to in-person trials.

”I think they reflect the public opinion. Basically I think everybody’s concerned and I certainly understand that but we’re a little bit different animal in that we’re dealing with people’s constitutional rights,” said Hawthorne.

”I’m pretty confident I can answer as to the Brazos County Defense Bar it seems like most of the members are not pro going to trial on these cases,” said Craig Greaves, a local defense attorney who’s had two jury trials during COVID.

”It’s just too much of a risk right now to do this right now,” said Greaves.

Newly-elected Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky said Wednesday they are seeing challenges too.

”We’re trying to adjust to make sure that we can provide personnel to do those jury selections at multiple off-site locations,” Dicky said.

”I think as you would look around this courtroom you can see that we’ve got things kind of up in place to try to keep people socially distanced, masked or shields and protective gear,” said Hawthorne.

They are hoping to resume jury trials sometime in February but will continue consulting with local health officials and the Office of Court Administration.

We have a previous story on jury trials resuming here.

