Brazos Valley, Texas lawmakers react to US Capitol crisis

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Lawmakers and former President George W. Bush responded to the protests in D.C. at the Capitol building during the electoral college confirmation hearing Wednesday.

While taking part in the affirmation of President-Elect Joe Biden, Trump protestors stormed into the building, forcing congress to recess and evacuate the floor.

District 17 U.S. Representative Pete Sessions took to Twitter to confirm he and his team are safe.

My staff and I are safe. Thank you to all law enforcement for protecting us. I am praying for every officer's safety. — Pete Sessions (@PeteSessions) January 6, 2021

Congressman Sessions released this statement to KBTX:

“Today, there was an illegal and unprecedented charge on the U.S. Capitol. It should not have occurred and should not be tolerated. My staff and I are safe. I sincerely appreciate all the calls and concern for our safety here in the nation’s capital. I pray that law enforcement continues to use great strength and confidence in restoring law and order across Washington. In the great words of Abraham Lincoln, “A house divided against itself, cannot stand.”. We must unite together, as Americans.”

District 8 U.S. Representative Kevin Brady, who tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, took to Twitter as well addressing and retweeting Vice President Mike Pence’s tweet.

Thank you for defending the Constitution, as difficult as it may be in these times.



Throughout the years I’ve known you, you’ve always been a man of principle & a constitutional conservative. https://t.co/uESU5QGXZK — Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) January 6, 2021

Texas lawmakers also responded to what is unfolding in the Capitol, including Governor Greg Abbott. In a statement released, he says:

“People protesting is a core tenant of the United States Constitution; violence and mayhem are not. The violence and mayhem must stop. America is founded on the rule of law, and the law enforcement officers working to restore order at the United States Capitol need must be heeded.

Former President George W. Bush also released a statement about the event that happened at the Capitol:

Laura and I are watching the scenes of mayhem unfolding at the seat of our Nation’s government in disbelief and dismay. It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight. This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – not our democratic republic. I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement. The violent assault on the Capitol – and disruption of a Constitutionally-mandated meeting of Congress – was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes. Insurrection could do grave damage to our Nation and reputation. In the United States of America, it is the fundamental responsibility of every patriotic citizen to support the rule of law. To those who are disappointed in the results of the election: Our country is more important than the politics of the moment. Let the officials elected by the people fulfill their duties and represent our voices in peace and safety. May God continue to bless the United States of America.

