Colder & gusty behind Wednesday’s storms

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
An afternoon of heavy rain, gusty wind, and a few severe thunderstorms -- things settle a bit as we head into the evening and overnight hours. The latest cold front has taken over, returning highs to more January and wintertime standards. Biggest impact going forward: wind. Occasional gusts 25 to 30mph are expected to blow through the Brazos Valley this evening and overnight. Thursday turns a bit more blustery with those gusts clocking 30-35mph at times. Morning lows fall to the upper 30s and low 40s. Factor in the wind and it will feel more like the low-to-mid 30s as we step out. At best, Thursday feels like the upper 40s as daytime highs reach the mid-50s.

After days of sunshine and crisp to take us into the weekend, another quick system is expected to dive into Texas Sunday. A cold rain is expected to fall as temperature hold steady or fall slightly through the low 40s. While thermometers are expected to remain above freezing here at the ground, the question is what is happening above our head. While it is a bit of a long shot, cannot completely rule out a rain / snow mix for the second half of the weekend. At this point, the details are murky...but something to check back on. Regardless: wet, miserable, and cold is the plan Sunday.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 41. Wind Chills: low / mid 30s. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Thursday: Sunny with scattered clouds at times. High: 56. Wind: NW 10-20 mph, gusting 30-35 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 39. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 54. Wind: N 5-10 mph

