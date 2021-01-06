“It’s a very ugly day here in the District of Columbia”: KBTX Chief National Political Correspondent weighs in on Capitol riots

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday afternoon, protesters breached the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers debated certifying the Electoral College vote. The congressional session was suspended as authorities worked to regain control and escort rioters out of the Capitol building.

KBTX talked to Chief National Political Correspondent Greta Van Susteren Wednesday afternoon about what unfolded in our nation’s capitol.

“It’s not unprecedented to have protests in the District of Columbia,” Van Susteren said. “What is unprecedented is that the Capitol was breached.”

Members of congress and staff had to evacuate and find safe ground. There are reports of shots being fired inside the building and one person shot, but it is still not confirmed how much damage was done or how many people were hurt.

“I’ve never seen the U.S Capitol seem like it was in so much danger and I’ve never seen it breached like this,” Van Susteren said.

The National Guard and state and federal police were called in for control, and the mayor of Washington enacted an evening curfew.

“When you have the FBI called in, the DC Guard has been called in, we have a curfew here in DC, it feels very different than just some sort of peaceful protest and the question is how our country will do under this,” said Van Susteren.

The protesters were encouraged by President Donald Trump and his attacks on the integrity of the November presidential election. While rallying his supporters outside the White House Wednesday morning, he urged them to march to the Capitol.

Later, he told them that although they were “very special people” and he backed their cause, they should “go home in peace.”

“It’s a very ugly day here in the District of Columbia,” Van Susteren said.

The riots inside the Capitol put a halt to Congress’ constitutionally mandated counting of the Electoral College results in which Joe Biden won, 306-232.

“I think the rest of the world is going to be talking about us, but… I hope when we emerge from this, that we look very civilized, very strong, and proud of our Constitution,” Van Susteren said.

