Local hospital hoping to move to phase 1B of vaccine distribution next week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local health officials say they are working through the phase 1A COVID-19 vaccines to try and make sure all of those who want it have access to it.

According to the DSHS dashboard, St. Joseph Health, between its Bryan and College Station hospitals along with a clinic in College Station, was shipped 3,300 doses on December 24. The website says 2,150 doses are still available. Health officials say there is a period of lag time from the time of administering the shot to the time the data makes its way onto the dashboard.

St. Joseph Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kia Parsi says after receiving the shipment on Christmas Eve, they began administering doses immediately. Two weeks later, he says they have given out fewer than half.

“We do know that we will continue to get allocations, and really our goal is to do it as quickly as possible so distribute these vaccines,” said Dr. Parsi.

Recently, St. Joseph has begun giving out vaccines to local first responders as a part of phase 1A.

“The State of Texas said initially these first allocations will go to healthcare workers and individuals in nursing homes residence as well as employees. But we also don’t want vaccines to just be sitting there. So that’s why we reached out to College Station, Bryan, as well as nursing homes, and in-home health hospice organizations,” said Dr. Parsi.

According to the DSHS dashboard, Baylor Scott & White Health has received 1,175 doses of the vaccine. Officials say they have already begun the second dose for those who received the initial dose a few weeks ago.

In a statement to KBTX, Baylor Scott & White say:

“We are continuing to immunize our healthcare workers, as the health of our team members is critical to our ability to continue delivering safe care in the communities we serve. In most cases, we are distributing the doses we receive within hours of securing the shipment. Immediately after our healthcare workers are vaccinated, we will begin immunizing priority patients and community members. We are encouraging the public to sign up for vaccine updates via this website: //bswhealth.com/covidvaccine "

As these vaccines continue to be administered, both hospitals say they are working on plans for Phase 1B.

Dr. Parsi says they are working on reaching out to people to get them ready for that next step.

“We definitely want people to get vaccinated. The state gave us certain criteria, but they also said that we could start reaching out to Phase 1B, so we were actually doing that right now. We are hoping to be giving some of these doses by the end of this week and early next week,” said Dr. Parsi.

Health officials say there are about 100,000 residents in the Brazos Valley who could be eligible for 1B. Because of that, St. Joseph Health says they need help administering vaccines when that time comes. The hospital is looking for trained medical professionals including nurses, medical assistants, and EMTs. To get more information about volunteering, contact William Shaw at (979) 776-5956.

To see if you are eligible to receive a vaccine, you can click here for St. Joseph Health, and here for Baylor Scott & White Health.

