Local lawmaker confirms error in vaccine distribution numbers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rep. John Raney was alarmed when reports of only 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses of the 7,075 allocated to Brazos County had been distributed as of Tuesday came out.

Raney says after speaking with the Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) W. Nim Kidd, that number is inaccurate.

“A lot of those vaccines had been reported to the health and human services but had not been recorded in their system. So they were not really available, they already had been given out,” said Raney.

Raney says TDEM is working to make sure all vaccines are recorded accurately.

“It was the tracking system that did not record it appropriately. It wasn’t that the hospitals and the people giving the doses, it there was an error in the system.”

KBTX has reached out to TDEM to get clarification on the system error and an accurate number of how many doses remain in Brazos County.

Rep. Raney says 1,700 more doses should be arriving today.

