No. 8 Women’s Basketball Prepares for Clash with No. 10 Kentucky

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 8 Texas A&M women’s basketball team prepares for its first top-10 battle of the 2020-21 season, as the Aggies host the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday evening inside Reed Arena, with tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Fans in the Brazos Valley can tune in to the live radio broadcast of the game on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call. Thursday night’s game is set to be nationally televised on SEC Network, with authenticated subscribers able to access the live broadcast from around the world on the ESPN app.

In the latest edition of the Associated Press women’s basketball top-25 poll, the Aggies (10-0, 1-0 SEC) advanced one spot to No. 8 in the rankings following a pair of dominant wins over Northwestern State and Florida. A&M stands as the second-highest ranked team in the Southeastern Conference behind No. 5 South Carolina. Kentucky (9-1, 2-0 SEC) moved up three spots to No. 10 after earning wins over then-No. 10 Arkansas and then-No. 12 Mississippi State. Thursday evening’s matchup will be the first game between top-10 opponents in the SEC this season.

A&M returns to Aggieland coming off a 92-67 victory at Florida. Fueled by double-doubles from N’dea Jones (17 points, 18 rebounds) and Ciera Johnson (15 points, 10 rebounds), the Maroon & White had its best scoring game against an SEC opponent since a 104-60 win over Arkansas in the 2017-18 campaign. Five Aggies scored in double figures for the fourth time this season, with Aaliyah Wilson (14), Jordan Nixon (12) and Destiny Pitts (10) joining Jones and Johnson. A&M outrebounded Florida 48-37 and saw its bench outscore the Gators’ 29-15.

After her installment as head coach in November of 2020, Kyra Elzy has led Kentucky to one of the strongest starts in program history. Last week’s 2-0 performance to begin conference play marked the first time the Wildcats beat back-to-back top-15 opponents since 2013, warranting espnW National Coach of the Week honors for Elzy. Kentucky also features the preseason SEC Player of the Year and reigning espnW National Player of the Week in Rhyne Howard, who steps into Reed Arena following an incredible 33 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the overtime win over Mississippi State. The Cleveland, Tennessee native averages 18.8 points on a 46.1% shooting clip along with 7.3 rebounds per game.

This is the 12th meeting between the Aggies and Wildcats. In the all-time series against Kentucky, Texas A&M holds a 6-5 advantage with all 11 installments of the series coming since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012-13, including the Aggies’ 2013 SEC Tournament Championship. The Aggies are 2-3 against the Wildcats inside Reed Arena.

Tickets to the game are available for purchase online at www.12thMan.com/WBBTickets as well as the Reed Arena ticket office beginning one hour prior to tip.