Raising Cane’s working to bring new location to Bryan

More chicken is coming to Bryan
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fast food chain Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is working to bring a second location to BCS.

The proposed location is in Bryan--the chain’s first--by the Walmart on Briarcrest Drive, next to the new Panda Express location. Raising Cane’s already has a location in College Station on Texas Avenue.

Currently, Raising Cane’s is in negotiations with the city on plans for a drive-thru canopy at the new location. The City of Bryan Planning & Zoning Commission will review that request Thursday.

No timeline for construction has been released.

Texas A&M shares details about widespread COVID testing plan for spring semester
Former Brazos Valley Congressman Bill Flores weighs in on affects of US Capitol chaos
Thursday Evening Weather Update 1/7
Bowie Barbershop looking for barbers
New Matthew Gaines bus route established at Texas A&M
