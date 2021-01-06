Raising Cane’s working to bring new location to Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fast food chain Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is working to bring a second location to BCS.

The proposed location is in Bryan--the chain’s first--by the Walmart on Briarcrest Drive, next to the new Panda Express location. Raising Cane’s already has a location in College Station on Texas Avenue.

Currently, Raising Cane’s is in negotiations with the city on plans for a drive-thru canopy at the new location. The City of Bryan Planning & Zoning Commission will review that request Thursday.

No timeline for construction has been released.

