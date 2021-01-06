Severe weather threat ends across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of the 4pm hour, the severe weather threat has come to an end for a majority of the Brazos Valley.

Gusty wind to 60mph, multiple reports of hail across Milam, Burleson, Grimes, and Brazos County, and heavy rain to the tune of a quick 1″ to 1.5″ of rain occurred ahead of the latest cold front to reach the area.

Chilly, occasionally gusty west-northwest winds take over through the rest of the evening.

Stay weather aware Wednesday afternoon! As a cold front pushes through the Brazos Valley, a line of showers and thunderstorms will move across the area, with a few of the storms sitting on the strong/severe side.

That being said, a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for everyone with the exception of Milam, Robertson and Leon counties until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Primary threats with stronger storms that develop will be wind gusts up to 70 mph, sizable hail up to 2 inches and the low-end possibility of a brief spin-up.

Keep your KBTX PinPoint Weather App handy throughout Wednesday afternoon as this activity moves across the area.

