St. Joseph Health looking for retired medical personnel to help administer COVID-19 vaccine

The hospital system is getting ready to move on to Phase 1B
(St. Joseph Health)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health has been vaccinating employees and other demographics outlined in Phase 1A of the Texas COIVD-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan, but they’re getting ready to move on to Phase 1B.

Phase 1B will include people 65 years of age and older and people 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

St. Joseph is requesting help from retired and not currently practicing nurses, medical assistants and EMTs to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

“These volunteers would administer vaccines at our vaccine clinics. We are hoping to secure a number of volunteers within the next weeks,” said a statement from St. Joseph Health.

If you are interested in volunteering, and would like more information or to schedule an interview, reach out to William Shaw, Volunteer Services Manager at St. Joseph Health, at 979-776-5956 or WShaw@st-joseph.org.

