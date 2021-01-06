Advertisement

Wednesday afternoon storms lead in gusty, chilly wind

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST
No more 70s for a while! A strong cold front will roll through the Brazos Valley over the course of the day, giving us a brief chance for rain and thunderstorms and much cooler air in its wake. In the meantime, expect a humid, but mildly chilly start to the day with a couple showers possible through the morning drive. Any time after 10am today, we will be watching the PinPoint Radar for thunderstorms, but the greatest chance for storms comes from midday through the middle of the afternoon. Here is the latest look at when the front will arrive.

  • 11am - 1pm | Northwest Brazos Valley
  • 1pm - 4pm | Central Brazos Valley
  • 4pm - 6pm | Southeast Brazos Valley

Rainfall is not expected to be uniform areawide, but generally, 0.25″ to 0.75″ is expected. Stronger storms could produce a quick 1″ to 2″ as they rattle through. Overall severe weather threat is low, but a few storms could be strong or briefly severe. If any deserve additional concern, it would likely be for a 40-60mph wind potential to even a very brief, weak tornado spin-up threat. Colder air takes over, scattered clouds drift through the area Thursday, afternoon highs are back to January standards in the 50s through the rest of the week.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 80% chance for showers / thunderstorms. Isolated strong-severe storm possible. High: 66, falling to the 50s ahead of sunset. Wind: S becoming NW 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph late.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 38. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny with scattered clouds at times. High: 55. Wind: NNW 15-20 mph, gusting 30-35 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 37. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

