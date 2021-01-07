Advertisement

Aggies fall to South Carolina 78-54

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLUMBIA, South Carolina (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team lost to South Carolina 78-54 Wednesday night at Colonial Life Arena. It was the Aggies fifth straight loss to South Carolina. Texas A&M is now 6-3 on the season and 1-2 in SEC play.

Emanuel Miller led Texas A&M in scoring with 28 points. Quenton Jackson had 13 points for the Aggies. South Carolina guard AJ Lawson scored a career high 30 points.

Texas A&M will return to action January 9 to face Tennessee at Reed Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00pm. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

