Brazos County ICU occupancy at 104%, 58 county residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 175 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,263 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 140 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

11,421 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

14 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,477 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 313 active probable cases and there have been 2,164 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 12,824. There have been 134,601 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 95 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 104 percent.

Currently, there are 58 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 608 staffed hospital beds with 40 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 1 available ICU beds and 55 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 170 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities Austin 142 1,140 983 15 Brazos 1,263 12,824 11,421 140 Burleson 76 957 866 15 Grimes 125 1,828 1,658 45 Houston 147 1,189 1,017 25 Lee 194 1,019 797 28 Leon 96 790 669 25 Madison 64 1,130 1,049 17 Milam 160 1,548 1,388 15 Montgomery 9,229 29,296 14,743 189 Robertson 135 953 797 21 San Jacinto 64 483 399 20 Trinity 68 397 320 9 Walker 556 6,366 5,721 89 Waller 224 2,207 1,961 22 Washington 213 1,567 1,293 61

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 49 new cases and 184 active cases on Jan. 4.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 6, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 320,540 active cases and 1,504,643 recoveries. There have been 1,867,163 total cases reported and 16,438,847 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 28,545 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 249,488 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 6 at 4:40 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.