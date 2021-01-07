Advertisement

Brazos County Judge says he has no plans to roll back capacity of bars and restaurants

“I am not looking to put small businesses out of business because I’m not sure they’re the problem”
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:43 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says he has no immediate plans on enforcing the order set by Governor Greg Abbott.

“When these orders were put into place by the governor, it may have seen logical,” said Peters. “I’m not sure that it is.”

According to Order GA-32, capacity restrictions for restaurants, bars, and other businesses in Brazos County were expected to fall to 50% after the number of COVID patients hospitalized in Region N, which includes the Brazos Valley, crossed the 15% threshold for 7-days in a row.

Peters told KBTX last week that he would be rescinding his request with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission that allowed bars and other businesses to operate at 75 percent capacity, after receiving word from the Department of State Health Services last Monday.

“I think that the spread from what I’ve read has probably been more from small gatherings and families and that sort of thing,” said Peters.

Peters says he has not been presented any evidence that bars and restaurants are the sources of the current spread of the coronavirus in the county.

“I have not seen any evidence that the spread of COVID, the current spread that we’re seeing has occurred from bars or from restaurants,” said Peters. “We’re not planning to try and enforce that.”

Peters says he would consider future action if health officials believe bars are the issue.

“If there were evidence that that’s where the problem was coming from, then we’d have to take a look at it,” said Peters.

