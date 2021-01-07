CapRock doctor weighs in on when people should seek treatment at hospitals during severe patient surges

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As hospitals continue to deal with a surge of incoming patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some people are wondering when they should decide to go to one if they’re experiencing health issues.

Despite the unprecedented influx of patients, Chief Medical Officer at CapRock Health System Dr. Lon Young says anyone who feels like they’re experiencing an emergency with their health, no matter how small, should not hesitate to get to a hospital. That’s regardless if there’s COVID in any given community or not.

“Chest pain, shortness of breath, fainting, or having stroke symptoms, nothing has really changed for those types of concerns or complaints,” Young said. “Those need to be seen right away at an emergency department.”

Doctors and nurses are still able to care for patients’ emergencies with the same efficiency and outcomes as they would under less severe circumstances, Young says. If a person shows up to a hospital having a heart attack, the sequence of events that are initiated is the same either way.

“More elective-type healthcare is what’s being affected,” Young said. “Things like routine colonoscopies, mammograms, or those types of things are a little less likely to get done under the current scenario just because of the burden.”

That’s not to say those procedures aren’t getting done while hospitals are overflowing with patients, but Young says it does mean wait times for those kinds of things are much longer while fewer appointments to fulfill those types of requests are getting booked.

Young says there are two tools people can use before seeking treatment at a hospital that could help take some of the strain off caregivers. Those who have a relationship with their doctor should call him or her for advice.

“That’s when it’s appropriate to speak with your primary care doctor and say, I’m having the following symptoms, is this something I should be seen for,’” Young said. “If so, should I see you at your office, should I go to urgent care, or is this an emergency room type problem?”

For those seeking care who do not have that established, on-going relationship with a doctor, Young recommends those patients turn to telehealth, especially since most providers have expanded their telehealth services since the pandemic began. That’s because urgent care or emergency room personnel won’t be able to make recommendations to patients who call them without meeting them first and having an understanding of their health conditions and medical profile.

“We offer telehealth now whereas we didn’t before, which is an additional way to interact with a provider and get that question answered,” Young said.

Just because hospitals are full, it shouldn’t discourage anyone from seeking emergency care, Young says.

“Those things that could result in severe negative outcomes, nothing’s really changed for that, and I want to emphasize that,” Young said. “Yes, the hospitals are full. Yes, we’re all working extra hours. But that’s not at the expense of emergency care.”

Young says regarding COVID patients trying to make this decision, chest pain, shortness of breath, or coughing up blood are some of the more common symptoms that should make people seek medical care.

But he also says fear of contracting COVID shouldn’t keep anyone from seeking treatment at a local hospital. In fact, Young says a hospital is one of the safest places anyone who’s worried about getting infected can be.

“All hospitals nationwide are using strict measures to prevent the spread of COVID,” Young said. “It’s very unlikely that you’re going to go to the emergency room for let’s say a fall or chest pain and be put into any type of situation where you could be exposed to or contract the virus. Going to the emergency room for an emergency doesn’t put them at higher risk of getting COVID because of the precautions we have in place.”

