Central Texas VA now distributing Coronavirus vaccine

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Central Texas Veterans Health Care System received the first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines late last month. Now, health officials are working to distribute as many vaccines as possible in the coming days.

The Director of Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, Michael Kiefer, was on First News at Four to explain how they plan on distributing these vaccines and who can get one.

As of December, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs reported over 125,000 veterans diagnosed with COVID-19, with over 23,000 of those admitted into VA facilities.

“[Veterans with active cases] won’t be getting the immunization, they’ll be treated for the active disease,” Kiefer continued. “We have, however, started treating veterans in the most vulnerable areas, which is in our community living areas.”

So far, VA facilities have relied heavily on telephone or video-connect platforms to treat patients, shutting down outpatient routine service.

“Over time, as the rate of infection has ebbed and flowed across Texas, we have opened up services for more face-to-face, and currently we’re at about 75 percent of face-to-face appointments that we had prior to COVID,” Kiefer said.

Central Texas VA is one of 113 VA Medical Centers across the country to receive the Moderna vaccine. This specific location serves 110,000 veterans every year.

“We are a very large operation and merit getting that vaccine out to as many people as possible,” Kiefer said.

Central Texas VA received their first shipment of 3,200 doses on Dec. 23 and immediately starting vaccinating patients, starting with those in the nursing homes on the Temple campus.

“We are restricted from transporting it further until we are able to do so under an approved plan,” Kiefer said. “Being the first day, we concentrated on the location we received it.”

The staff that cares for those patients were also vaccinated that day, along with the emergency staff. A total of 70 staff members and patients were vaccinated on the first day in Temple.

But when can the average Brazos Valley veteran receive the COVID vaccine? Kiefer says it may be some time.

“Part of the preparation of this individual vaccine is to have pharmacists actually mix the doses and draw the syringe,” Kiefer said. “So we don’t have pharmacists, and very few hospitals have pharmacists in outer lying areas.”

The challenge they’re facing, Kiefer says, is they have not received a standard schedule as to when the VA will get their doses.

“It’s dependent on production and distribution and then the logistical process to get it out to all the places where we serve our veterans,” Kiefer said.

At the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, they are storing the Moderna vaccine at -20° F, allowing for any unopened vial to be good for six months.

“That is stored in a special unit that has triple redundancy on it,” Kiefer said. “I feel very confident that we’re safeguarding the product until it’s able to be distributed and put into our veterans’ arms.”

